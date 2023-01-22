People with fruit trees growing in their gardens are being invited to a workshop in Whittington.

The event will take place at Whittington Cricket Club from 10am to 3pm on 5th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Learn about the management of fruit trees with Wade Muggleton, senior greenspace officer at Worcestershire County Council. “The workshop will combine theory and practice with classroom work in the morning and practical demonstration in the Jubilee community orchard in the afternoon. “Wade will cover choosing, planting, pruning and feeding the main kinds of fruit trees.”

Lunch and refreshments will be provided with a minimum donation of £10 recommended.

People can register their interest in attending by emailing lcmason73@gmail.com.