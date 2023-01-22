Lichfield City were forced to settle for a draw after being pegged back by AFC Wulfrunians.

With kick off was delayed due to fog, Ivor Green’s men went ahead towards the end of the first half through Max Dixon.

But the visitors levelled things up just after the hour mark when Craig Gregg netted.

After the 30 minute delay to the start it was Wulfrunians who were quickest out of the blocks, forcing James Beeson into an excellent early save.

Lichfield grew into the game though and carved out their first chance of note when Dixon forced Jake James into a stop.

Beeson was again alert to keep out a free kick and the rebound.

But it was City who would draw first blood after Wulfrunians gifted the ball to Dixon on the edge of the box and he made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

Sam Fitzgerald went close to doubling the home side’s lead after the break, but saw his effort creep wide of the target.

Dixon then blazed over as Lichfield looked to stretch their lead.

But Wulfrunians battled back with two headed chances – the latter bouncing off the top of the bar.

Their leveller eventually arrived when Beeson once again produced a save but could do nothing to prevent Gregg netting the rebound.

Jamie Elkes forced a save as Lichfield looked to restore their advantage, while Cameron Dunn also failed to get the better of visiting keeper James before the full time whistle.