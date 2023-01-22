Bosses have discussed a vision for the future of a local football club with the area’s MP.

Michael Fabricant visited The Scholars Ground to meet with Chasetown chairman Steve Jones and hospitality manager Kathryn Lamb.

He was told about a £900,000 plan for an all-weather artificial surface and a major extension to the clubhouse.

“I hope Lichfield District Council will use Community Infrastructure Levy development money to help with the pitch, but I strongly believe that the extension could be funded by a successful Levelling Up bid. “Kathryn explained to me how the current facilities are used throughout the week as a community centre for youngsters, oldsters, and those with special needs.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant – who told Lichfield District Council that “flaws” prevented their Levelling Up fund bid from being successful – said the local authority should consider a future bid to support Chasetown’s plans.