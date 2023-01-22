Bosses have discussed a vision for the future of a local football club with the area’s MP.
Michael Fabricant visited The Scholars Ground to meet with Chasetown chairman Steve Jones and hospitality manager Kathryn Lamb.
He was told about a £900,000 plan for an all-weather artificial surface and a major extension to the clubhouse.
“I hope Lichfield District Council will use Community Infrastructure Levy development money to help with the pitch, but I strongly believe that the extension could be funded by a successful Levelling Up bid.
“Kathryn explained to me how the current facilities are used throughout the week as a community centre for youngsters, oldsters, and those with special needs.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant – who told Lichfield District Council that “flaws” prevented their Levelling Up fund bid from being successful – said the local authority should consider a future bid to support Chasetown’s plans.
“The extension will provide three times the communal space and I believe that this project – along with others in Burntwood – would personify what ‘levelling up’ is all about.
“It will be easier to provide data for the bid managers in London to demonstrate how the project will be a net gain to all in the community – not just football supporters.
“Although there are pockets of deprivation in Lichfield as there are in every community, Lichfield – as one MP said to me – is seen as a city to which other towns aspire to level up.
“Given that the Treasury has stated that the Levelling Up Fund is aimed at ‘post-industrial towns, former mining communities, and seaside towns’, I think it will be far easier to demonstrate the need for the fund in the ex-mining town Burntwood and how the whole town will benefit by the development of the Chasetown Football Club and similar projects.”Michael Fabricant