Chasetown will hope to get minutes under their belts after confirming a midweek friendly fixture.

The Scholars will travel to Midland Football League side Darlaston for the match tomorrow (24th January).

It comes after their weekend league clash fell foul of the weather.

Kick-off at Darlaston’s Paycare Stadium is at 7.45pm. Admission is £6 adults, £4 concessions and under 10s free.