A consultation is being launched over the provision of local in-patient mental health care.

The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) has been exploring proposals since 2019 after a fire destroyed part of the George Bryan Centre in Mile Oak.

A plan being considered would see inpatient treatment for adults with a severe mental illness or dementia in the area to the St George’s Hospital in Stafford.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, the chief medical officer for the ICB, said:

“I can assure everyone that no final decision has been made, and the feedback gathered during the consultation will be a part of the evidence used by the board when we do.” Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones

More details about the proposals are available online.