A councillor has said a consultation was “instructive” despite admitting it had likely come too late to influence the forthcoming budget at Lichfield District Council.

More than 1,100 people gave their views on where the local authority should spend money going forward.

But after respondents called for a reduction in funding for all areas apart from recycling and open spaces, Labour group leader Cllr Steve Norman questioned the cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Strachan, on why he had not proposed a council tax reduction rather than freeze.

“We had budget consultation. Now we’ve had the results, you must surely be taking some note of it and going for less than a zero reduction? Otherwise what was the consultation about? “Was it just a game or what?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Strachan replied at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting last week to say that the response had given the cabinet food for thought, but recognised the timing had not been ideal.

“The consultation was rather an instructive and interesting exercise because we attempted to outline some of the difficulties we face so that people responding can understand some decisions we are taking. “Some of this will find a way into future years, but the consultation comes so close to the point of decision that I cannot promise that we’ll make decisions to go into this year. “As far as reduction in council tax is concerned, I have never attempted to place that on the table as I find it irresponsible for me to do so. We are still forecasting a funding gap. “We have so much uncertainty that to erode our position so much would hinder our ability to deliver the projects that we have said that we will deliver. “I feel that freezing this year is the appropriate thing to do.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

“A bit confused”

Independent representative for Chadsmead ward, Cllr Joanne Grange, said she could not understand why the Conservatives felt a freeze could now work having dismissed similar proposals last year.

“I confess to being as bit confused here. When we spoke about Cllr Norman’s proposal last year for no increase we had a long conversation about how it wasn’t just the impact on this year but future years. “This year we seem to have forgotten that conversation and are saying it doesn’t matter. “There’s also a bit of an inconsistency with us saying it’s risky and we need to increase the minimum reserve, but then saying it’s not risky so we don’t need to increase council tax.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Strachan said the position the council found itself in had now changes.