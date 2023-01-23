A drop in session in Lichfield will give people the chance to help shape the lives of disabled and neurodivergent people.

Staffordshire County Council and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent NHS Integrated Care Board are seeking views on how best to support people to live independent lives.

So far more than 500 people have completed a survey that ran in December, and now face-to-face sessions are being held to Gert more views to help inform a new strategy.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Julia Jessel, said:

“The response we have had to our initial survey has been tremendous, and we hope to see as many people as possible during our face-to-face sessions. “This really is a great opportunity for people to ensure their views are taken into account when we put together our final strategy. “We want to put people with disabilities and neurodivergence at the heart of everything we do, enable them to reach their potential and remain independent for as long as they can. “By coming to one of our sessions, they can have a direct impact on how we help people in Staffordshire.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The drop-in session will be held at Lichfield Guildhall from 9am to 1pm on 27th February.

It is targeted at individuals with lived experience, their carers or family members and also any professional, organisation or employee coming into contact with disabled or neurodivergent people.

Dr Paul Edmondson Jones, chief medical officer for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Being able to deal with people in a face-to-face manner gives us an extra opportunity to capture their views and experiences in a way that is not always possible using the written word. “Sessions are being held across the county and I would urge as many people as possible to attend.” Dr Paul Edmondson Jones

More information on the session can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/Staffsdnplan.