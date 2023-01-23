A Lichfield city centre venue has officially launched a new season of shows.

Family productions such as Hulla Balloony Moon Time and Bloom will feature at The Hub at St Mary’s in the coming months, alongside theatre offerings such as Joshua and Me, Alan Turing – A Musical Biography and Buzzing.

Comedy fans will see the return of the Alter Comedy Club as well as previews of Ahir Shah and Glenn Moore’s new shows, while nostalgia will be on offer as the I Grew Up in the 80s exhibition visits between April and July.

There will be plenty for music lovers too with appearances by the likes of The Hot House Combi, The Deborah Carew Swing Trio, Blackheart Orchestra, Greg Murray and the Seven Wonders and the London Django Collective.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“This season we continue to bring big subjects to the fore, sharing stories that are relevant and important to our community.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Information and tickets for all events are available online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.