The organiser of a film festival in Lichfield has been praised by the city’s MP.

The Lichfield Film Festival took place at the Garrick on 20th and 21st January.

Organised by Caroline Koziol, the second day of the event was opened by Michael Fabricant.

The MP said:

“I thanked Caroline Koziol for organising this Festival – she’s playing a major part in Lichfield life. “The Lichfield Garrick are already in talks with the multiscreen operator which will open soon in Lichfield – the city now has the potential to be a cinema hub for the Midlands. “While the multiscreen will generally show blockbusters, the Garrick can be a major centre for more specialised films of high quality. “As someone who had a career in the BBC and the media before I became an MP, I very much welcome this.” Michael Fabricant

The festival saw screenings and workshops across the two days.