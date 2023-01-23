The organiser of a film festival in Lichfield has been praised by the city’s MP.
The Lichfield Film Festival took place at the Garrick on 20th and 21st January.
Organised by Caroline Koziol, the second day of the event was opened by Michael Fabricant.
The MP said:
“I thanked Caroline Koziol for organising this Festival – she’s playing a major part in Lichfield life.
“The Lichfield Garrick are already in talks with the multiscreen operator which will open soon in Lichfield – the city now has the potential to be a cinema hub for the Midlands.
“While the multiscreen will generally show blockbusters, the Garrick can be a major centre for more specialised films of high quality.
“As someone who had a career in the BBC and the media before I became an MP, I very much welcome this.”Michael Fabricant
The festival saw screenings and workshops across the two days.
“I was hugely impressed with the documentaries shown in the Festival and particularly the one which involved the care of elephants in northern Thailand, which involved Lichfield residents.
“There was a great animated movie too. The video and sound quality at The Lichfield Garrick are as good as in any cinema I have been to.
“From having no cinema for many years, we are soon to be blessed with a multitude of screens – I want to congratulate Cllr Doug Pullen and the council for making this happen.”Michael Fabricant
We live in a parallel universe…..one in which the MP hints we don’t need another cinema because the one he’s just used is fantastic while at the same time is praising the future development of a new cinema which has taken donkeys years to get anywhere with no actual confirmation it will happen. Arses from Elbows spring to mind.
Someone is trying to get back in Doug Pullen’s good books! Laughable.
Someone trying to make themselves popular? Good luck with that. Oh hang on, it might just be an excuse for a photocall.