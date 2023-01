Tickets have gone on sale for a comedy night in Lichfield.

The Feathers Inn will welcome stand-up star Richard Morton for the show on 16th March.

He has previously appeared on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Bring Me The Head of Light Entertainment, and has provided tour support by the likes of Jack Dee and Lee Evans.

The bill in Lichfield will also include Trevor Oakes and Henry Michael.

Tickets are £8 in advance and can be booked online.