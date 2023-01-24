A free music festival is coming to Lichfield this weekend.

Venues across the city will be taking part in the event organised by Lichfield Arts.

Acts such as Jonny Allen, Distant Electric, Julian Smith, the Thomas Walker Band, The Reggaelators, Alex Ohm and Goat on a Trolley will be on the bill from 27th to 29th January.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Many wonderful music genres will be on show – rock, pop, blues, reggae, country, folk and more as the city hosts some of the region’s finest acts. “So come and enjoy a weekend in the cathedral city, experience the eclectic mix of independent shops, restaurants, pubs and bars, book an overnight stay or get the train in – you are always going to be within a few hundred metres of a venue featuring live music.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The full line-up can be found on the Lichfield Arts website.