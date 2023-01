Lichfield City will look to stretch their unbeaten run when they welcome Lye Town to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Ivor Green’s men drew 1-1 with AFC Wulfrunians at the weekend to make it five games without defeat.

A victory could see ninth placed Lichfield leapfrog their visitors, who currently sit sixth in the Midland Football League Premier Division table.

Kick off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (25th January) is at 7.45pm.