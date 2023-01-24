A Lichfield councillor has switched allegiances and will now represent a new party.

Cllr Barry Gwilt had been one of the Conservative representatives for Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council since 2019.

But the former chairman of the council is now listed on the local authority’s website as a Reform UK party representative.

The party was founded in 2018 and says changes to the strategy on the economy, public sector, energy strategy and institutions will help to “make Britain great”.

The Reform UK website states:

“The nation faces many challenges, but we can overcome them. To succeed, we need to do Brexit properly. We must grow our way out of the crisis, we cannot tax our way out of it. We must stand up for our core democratic values, our civil liberties, our right to free speech. “Let’s have a proper immigration policy that works for our country and protects our borders.” Reform UK website

Cllr Gwilt’s switch comes just weeks after the other Conservative representative for Fazeley was forced to stand down after breaching a rule on non-attendance at meetings.