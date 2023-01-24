A councillor says winners of the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood in May could be undermined if new voter ID rules lead to low turnout.

The Elections Act means residents will need to show eligible photographic identification before they will be allowed to cast their vote at a polling station.

But Cllr Alastair Little, independent member for Hammerwich with Wall at Lichfield District Council, told an overview and scrutiny committee meeting that he had concerns about the change.

“It’s not going to be an easy ride. It’s a new system in law so we do have to roll over and do what we are told. “But the system is not going to increase turnout and at a local level turnout is already very low, often between 15-30%. “If this does lead to a fall in turnout I do think the legitimacy of the elected member could be called into question by the electorate.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Other members of the committee also raised concerns over the introduction of the new regulations for voters, with fellow independent member Cllr Joanne Grange branding it “a waste of time and money”.

Residents who do not have eligible identification can apply for a free document online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk which will be issued by Lichfield District Council.

The meeting was told that the local authority was currently seeing three or four applications a day but expected that figure to quadruple in the run up to the elections in May.

Cllr Di Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward, said there needed to be confidence that residents would be aware of the changes.