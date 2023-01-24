Plans will see Staffordshire County Council spend more money than ever before to support residents, the leader has said.

Cllr Alan White made his comments as the authority’s cabinet prepares to put forward budget plans for 23/24.

The mid-term financial strategy will include a proposal to hike the precept – the share of the council tax bill paid to the county council – by 4.99%.

But Cllr White said the council was intending to reinvest money back into the area.

“We are proposing spending more money than ever before on supporting residents, while still investing heavily in the long-term future of our communities. “Millions of pounds are earmarked for schools, roads and backing businesses large and small, so residents can take advantage of good well- paid jobs in Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council says the financial plans will “deliver value for money” while also ensuring the organisation can live within its means.

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources said:

““Despite the recent pressures brought by unexpected inflation and the rising cost of fuel and energy, this authority remains financially stable and able to put forward a balanced budget for the coming year which supports people, communities and businesses. “We will work closely with partners to make the most of how we spend our money and to provide the best services for our residents in the most cost-effective way.” Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

The budget plans and council tax proposal will be discussed at a cabinet meeting tomorrow (25th January).