Officer numbers and improvements to contact times across Staffordshire will be discussed at a meeting this week.

The public performance meeting on Thursday (26th January) will see a range of topics debated by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and Chief Constable Chris Noble.

The session will also hear about progress on delivering priorities outlined in the county’s police and crime plan.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Under the force’s new local policing model, introduced last June, we are already seeing more officers based in our communities to deal with the issues that matter to people, and improvements made in police contact. “There is more work to be done, and I will continue to closely monitor the force’s performance on behalf of communities to ensure this momentum is maintained. “I would encourage anyone wanting more information on any of these topics to follow themeeting, which will be live-streamed online and available to watch in full afterwards.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Other topics due to be discussed include the financial position of the force in the wake of inflation and increased fuel costs.

The meeting will start at 10am and can be viewed online.