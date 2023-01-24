A new part-time parish priest could soon be appointed to cover Whittington with Weeford and Hints.

An advert on the Diocese of Lichfield website says the new role will help grow three village churches.

“We very much look forward to welcoming a new part-time parish priest whose ministry is grounded in the Eucharist and prayer, but who is open to diverse and alternative forms of worship. “We look for a new incumbent to lead us in working together more closely and growing our three village churches. We want to increase our outreach, presence and ministry within the local community, further develop our already significant wedding ministry, and by provide pastoral care and support as our communities live through the effects of the construction of HS2 in the area.” Diocese of Lichfield advert

More details are available here.