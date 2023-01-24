The introduction of new regulations have been welcomed by fire chiefs in Staffordshire.

The Fire Safety Act was introduced in the wake of the Grenfell fire and clarifies that those responsible for multi-occupied residential properties must manage and reduce the risk of a blaze in the building, including cladding, balconies, windows and entrance doors.

Matt White, technical fire safety lead for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“We welcome the start of the Fire Safety Act and the bringing forward of the new regulations, which are important steps forward in improving fire safety in Staffordshire. “These regulations will impose significant new legal requirements for those responsible for residential buildings. They should now – if they have not already done so – consider when to review their fire risk assessments, to ensure these take account of any risk from the external wall. “It is important that they familiarise themselves with the full guidance from the Home Office about when and how to go about this. “The regulations also make it a requirement for responsible persons of high-rise blocks of flats to provide information to fire and rescue services in order for them to assist in planning and, if required, provide an effective operational response.” Matt White, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

More details are available on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website