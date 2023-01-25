A Burntwood business says it has invested more than £100,000 in a bid to help companies reuse packaging.

Lesters said the new Recycle offering sells used boxes to clients looking for greener and more cost-effective ways to transport products.

It is already working with customers in the removals and manufacturing sectors and expects sales in the are to double to more than £500,000 over the next 12 months.

Bosses at the family-run firm believe an increasing number of companies will tap into the sustainable benefits of reusing transportation materials, with the cost of each box around 50% less than buying a brand new one.

Richard Shorthouse, business development manager at Lesters, said:

“The circular economy is big news and we’re bringing it into the world of cardboard boxes. “There has always been a market for reusable cardboard boxes and the sustainability credentials of this alternative packaging solution promotes the trend for reuse as well as recycle. “This is where our Recycle offer comes in. Our aim is to provide a huge stock of used boxes in a wide range of sizes and across a variety of board grades. These will be available at a significantly reduced cost and will also come with the ‘green’ benefit of knowing you are contributing to the recycling efforts of our sector. “Better still, corrugated boxes can be difficult and costly to get rid of, so Lesters are turning it on its head and saying they could actually become a revenue stream for your business.” Richard Shorthouse, Lesters

The company said interest had surpassed initial expectations, with the business now looking to buy back boxes it has sold as well as purchasing ones made by other firms.

“The clients we are looking at can span any sector but tend to be those interested in boxes that can be manually handled. “Each new enquiry will be sent samples to trial and make sure they are suitable and, if they are happy, they are provided with reused packaging that is of a high quality and extremely reliable.” Richard Shorthouse, Lesters

For more information, visit www.lestersrecycle.co.uk.