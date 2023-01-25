A Kings Bromley photographer has been recognised by an industry body.
Sarah Baldock, who specialises in family and baby images, has been awarded an associateship by the Master Photographers Association.
The honour is awarded to people who have demonstrated a high level of skill and expertise in their field.
Sarah said:
“I am incredibly honoured and proud to have been awarded my associateship.
“My passion is capturing the beauty and joy of families, and this recognition is a validation of two years of hard work and dedication to ensure every family receives the best possible standard of portraits capturing their most precious memories.
“I have to thank all the wonderful families who have trusted me to capture their most treasured moments – I couldn’t have done this without them. “Sarah Baldock