People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Taking place on Friday (27th January), the event will remember those who lost their lives during the Nazi persecution and other genocides.

At 4pm on the day, people across the UK will take part in a national moment by lighting candles and putting them in their windows.

The National Memorial Arboretum will host a traditional service in the Millennium Chapel at 11am.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s important that we continue to mark this day to remember the victims of Holocausts and those lives affected by persecution and genocide. “By bringing communities together and celebrating difference and diversity we can help build a better future for everyone. “I would encourage people to try and find some time to mark the day, either by putting a light in their window on the day or by attending one of the events taking place across the county.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Further details about the day and events and activities taking place can be found here.