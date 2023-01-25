A Lichfield councillor says he fears new ID rules could be a barrier for younger voters.

The Elections Act will mean people using polling stations at the May local elections will need to show an eligible photographic identification document.

But Cllr Hugh Ashton, Lib Dem representative for the Garrick Road ward at Lichfield City Council, said the list of accepted documentation was inconsistent.

“There is a wide section of valid ID documents, including passports and driving licences, but some surprising omissions – for example, why is a senior railcard with no photo acceptable, but a 16-25 railcard which does have a photo of the holder not valid? “My worry is that many younger voters will not have any of the necessary documents on the list.” Cllr Hugh Ashton

Accepted documents include a UK, European Economic Area or Commonwealth passport, a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence, and some concessionary travel passes such as an older person’s bus pass.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free document online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward, said:

“It is important that people do involve themselves in the running of their local community and vote, especially younger people who may feel that they are being ignored. “By voting, you are telling us what sort of local community you want to live in. As councillors we’re not able to wave magic wands and automatically grant everybody’s wish, but we are at least able to hear what those wishes are and to take appropriate action. “Make sure that you are registered to vote and have the necessary ID. Cllr Paul Ray

“If you don’t think you’ll be able to vote in person, make sure you register in good time to receive a postal vote.”

Cllr Ashton added: