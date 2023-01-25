A new design code is being developed which council chiefs say will set expectations for developments across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council is introducing the measure to “preserve the unique character and heritage” of the area.

The Local Design Code will be guidelines on design, quality and sustainability that will have to followed in everything form major housing developments to individual extensions and alterations.

Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing, ecology and climate change, said:

“What has been missing from the planning system is the ability for planning authorities to make sure developers meet the clear expectations of what residents want in terms of design, quality, beauty and sustainability. “The aim of the Local Design Code is to reflect, through detailed consultation, good quality design approved by residents. “Once created, the Local Design Code must be followed by developers when submitting planning applications.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The council said it would release details of engagement events around the work in due course.

More information about the Local Design Code process is available online.