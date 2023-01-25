A plaque honouring one of the country’s first black schoolmasters is to be erected on a building in Lichfield.

Francis Barber lived between 1742 and 1801, and was a friend and servant of Samuel Johnson.

Now plans for a Lichfield City Council plaque on Cruck House honouring the former resident of Stowe Street have been approved.

The project has been developed between the council, The Johnson Society, Lichfield Civic Society, Frances’ descendant Cedric Barber and biographer Michael Bundock.

A planning statement said:

“Other locations on Stowe Street, private residents at 45 and 47 were initially explored. These properties represent the accurate location of Stowe Street. “Number 45 is a timber framed property that Francis Barber would have known. However, rather than a private residence, Cruck House is considered an appropriate location for the proposed plaque, since this property is owned by Lichfield City Council. “This will also ensure that the future care and legacy of the plaque can be assured.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.