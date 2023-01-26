Bells will ring out next month to mark the retirement of the Dean of Lichfield.

The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber will retire at the end of March after 17 years in the role.

During that time he has led on a range of restoration projects and new installations, as well as overseeing the use of Lichfield Cathedral as a Covid vaccination clinic.

A peal of bells will be rung by the Lichfield and Walsall Archdeaconry Society on 18th February to mark his retirement.

The Dean’s last Sunday at the Cathedral will be 19th February when a thanksgiving service will be held at 3.30pm.

The Bishop of Lichfield, The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:

“Adrian has served the cathedral, the wider community of Lichfield and our diocese with great commitment, faith and passion for the past 17 years and we will be sad to see him leave but happy for him in his well-earned retirement. “We look forward to celebrating Adrian’s time in Lichfield on 19th February.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

Following the Dean of Lichfield’s retirement on 31st March, The Right Rev’d Jan McFarlane will take on the role of Acting Dean of Lichfield until a new permanent replacement is appointed.

“I am very thankful to Bishop Jan for agreeing to be Acting Dean while the process to find Adrian’s successor gets underway.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

A book of thanksgiving has also been made available in the cathedral until 18th February, while messages to the outgoing Dean of Lichfield can also be left online at www.lichfield-cathedral.org/deanadrian.