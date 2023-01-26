Devolving the allocation of Levelling Up funding to local decision makers is not the answer, Lichfield’s MP has said.

Michael Fabricant made his comments after the city missed out on money for a new leisure centre from the Government scheme for the second time.

The news saw Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, back calls for change by the West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, who said decisions on where cash would be best spent should not be being made in Whitehall.

But Mr Fabricant said:

“While I can understand the frustration of Andy Street and councils who lost out in the second round of the Levelling Up awards, simply devolving it – as Andy has suggested – is not the answer. “The total value of the most recent Levelling Up fund – £2.1billion – would spread very thinly across all the authorities in the United Kingdom if it were to be devolved in that way. “It would not make the big differences that Levelling Up awards are meant to make. “With just over 100 projects chosen in the current round with an aim ‘to create jobs and boost economic growth’, there were always going to be winners and losers. “The winning big-spending projects included £672million to develop better transport links, £821million to kickstart community regeneration, and £594million to restore local heritage sites.” Michael Fabricant

“Begging bowl culture”

The Conservative West Midlands Mayor criticised how decisions had been made, adding that the current mechanism was flawed.

“Fundamentally this episode is just another example as to why Whitehall’s bidding and begging bowl culture is broken, and the sooner we can decentralise and move to proper fiscal devolution the better. “The centralised system of London civil servants making local decisions is flawed, and I cannot understand why the levelling up funding money was not devolved for local decision makers to decide on what’s best for their areas.” Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor

But Mr Fabricant said that the differences in local governance across the country would also create issues if the money was devolved.