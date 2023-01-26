The final line-up has been confirmed for a music festival near Lichfield this summer.

Example and The Hoosiers have joined the line-up for Back 2 Festival, which takes place at Catton Park from 30th June to 3rd July.

They will join the likes of Boyzlife and Basshunter as headline acts for the nostalgia-packed weekend.

Other acts on the bill include DJ Sammy, TV presenter Pat Sharp, Livin Joy, Gareth Gates, Cascada, A1, Goldie Lookin’ Chain, A1 and Marcella Woods.

A spokesperson said:

“With four monumental stages in total – including two brand-new stages for 2023 – Back 2 Festival is welcoming its biggest year yet in style.” Back 2 Festival spokesperson

Savers tickets are on sale now here before the final ticket release later this year.

For the full line-up visit www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets.