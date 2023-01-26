Lichfield City suffered their first defeat of 2023 as they went down 1-0 at home to Lye Town.

Ivor Green’s men were undone by a first half goal from Ben Billingham who steered home a corner from close range.

An opening period of few chances saw a blocked Callum Griffin strike and a Jack Edwards shot wide of the target the best that the home side could muster.

James Beeson was forced into a save early in the second half as Lye looked to build on their advantage.

But Lichfield went close when Tom Hurdman’s cross was volleyed narrowly wide by Sam Fitzgerald.

Kyle Baxter then saw a header well saved before Joe Haines fired off target as City continued to search for an elusive leveller.

They almost found the equaliser, but Fitzgerald’s goalbound free kick was pushed onto the post by Lye keeper Brad Catwell who then saved Jordan Francis’ rebound too.