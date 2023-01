The hits of the 80s will be brought to life in a show at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Music from the likes of Duran Duran, The Human League, Culture Club, Madonna, Bananarama and Madness will feature when 80s Mania comes to the city on 5th February.

A spokesperson said:

“The multi-tribute concert features 28 chart-topping pop icons authentically recreated with a live band and awesome dancers.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £29 and can be booked online.