Parents in Burntwood are being asked to speak with their children about the impact of anti-social behaviour after incidents in the town.

Police say there have been “lots of reports” of windows at Jervis Court being banged or having eggs thrown at them by schoolchildren in the evenings and while going to and from school.

PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“It my be funny to those who are doing this, but it isn’t big or clever.

“It is causing distress to the residents who are trying to relax in the comfort of their own home, something they are currently unable to do because of the disrespectful behaviour these youths are displaying.

“The youths have been captured on CCTV and a local officer is due to visit the housing company to get still images. Once the youths are identified they will be contacted and spoken to with their parents about their behaviour and potentially issued anti-social behaviour contracts due to the ongoing issues we have had reported over the last month.

“We are urging parents to talk to children in regards to the consequences of their actions when it comes to knocking, banging or throwing things at someone else’s property.

“It might not be them that has done this but to have that chat with them around respect, saying no to peer pressures, being kind and having positive behaviour will have a great impact on incidents like this.”

