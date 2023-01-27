Formal pedestrianisation restrictions in Lichfield city centre will start in March, council chiefs have said.

An 18 month trial of the scheme which will see traffic banned between midday and 9pm was due to start earlier this month.

But residents and businesses had been left confused after vehicles continued to use the city centre roads and parking bays.

But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said the trial would fully get underway in the coming weeks.

“The parking bays are now suspended throughout the pedestrianised zone, with the formal restrictions commencing in early March and new signage being installed in the interim. “Staffordshire County Council is gathering feedback on the trial scheme which can be submitted via online and further details are available on our website.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The introduction of the trial has not proved popular in some quarters though, with an online petition being launched over the removal of the disabled parking bays due to the restrictions.