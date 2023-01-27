A Lichfield business is celebrating after passing a charity fundraising milestone.
In the past five years Tippers has donated £200,000 to the Acorns hospice.
The charity provides specialist palliative care to more than 200 life-limited children each year, as well as support for their families.
Noel Cramer, Acorns’ director of supporter engagement, said:
“On behalf of everyone at Acorns we want to thank everyone at Tippers for their truly phenomenal level of support over the past five years.
“Tippers understand on a deep and personal level the importance of giving back to the local community through the numerous causes they support, including Acorns.
“Their ongoing partnership and generosity towards our work is helping making a difference to the lives of countless children and families locally.
“As a charity, two thirds of our support comes from voluntary donations, fundraising and the income from our shops, so the importance of this generosity cannot be understated.”Noel Cramer
The company has had formal links with Acorns since 2018 and has supported the charity with numerous fundraising activities and a series of regular and one-off donations.
Amy Tipper, director at the family-run firm, said:
“We know first-hand how important Acorns is for the local community and we are immensely proud to have reached this fundraising milestone.
“A huge thank you to everyone at the company and all our customers for helping us get to this total.
“A key inspiration for us is awareness of the incredible range of support that Acorns provides; from expert emotional and practical help for family members, to short breaks in the hospice or in the family home to help give families a break.
“We are determined to ensure that every local family who need the amazing services that Acorns provides, has access to them, now and in the future.”Amy Tipper