A Lichfield business is celebrating after passing a charity fundraising milestone.

In the past five years Tippers has donated £200,000 to the Acorns hospice.

The charity provides specialist palliative care to more than 200 life-limited children each year, as well as support for their families.

Noel Cramer, Acorns’ director of supporter engagement, said:

“On behalf of everyone at Acorns we want to thank everyone at Tippers for their truly phenomenal level of support over the past five years. “Tippers understand on a deep and personal level the importance of giving back to the local community through the numerous causes they support, including Acorns. “Their ongoing partnership and generosity towards our work is helping making a difference to the lives of countless children and families locally. “As a charity, two thirds of our support comes from voluntary donations, fundraising and the income from our shops, so the importance of this generosity cannot be understated.” Noel Cramer

The company has had formal links with Acorns since 2018 and has supported the charity with numerous fundraising activities and a series of regular and one-off donations.

Amy Tipper, director at the family-run firm, said: