Lichfield’s battle to escape the foot of the table continues this weekend as they travel to Bridgnorth.

The Myrtle Greens have lost five games on the bounce to leave themselves marooned at the bottom.

Their crucial clash with fellow strugglers Stoke was called off last time out, but they will be desperate to spring an upset when they entertain third placed Bridgnorth tomorrow (28th January).

The reverse fixture in October saw Lichfield come out on the wrong end of a 50-14 scoreline.

Kick-off at Bridgnorth is at 2.15pm.