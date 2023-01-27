Motorists are being warned of overnight closures on the A38 in Lichfield.
The southbound carriageway will be shut at Streethay from 9pm to 5.30am on:
- 4th February
- 17th February
- 18th February
- 4th March
- 18th March
Meanwhile, the HS2 preparation works will also see the northbound side shut nightly from 13th to 16th February.
A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI said:
“Our work is continuing along the southbound slip road and adjacent to the northbound slip road and carriageway.
“These works include the construction of a platform and undertaking piling that will support the cutting at this location.”:Balfour Beatty VINCI spokesperson
A diversion route will be in place during the closures along Wood End Lane, the A515, A51, Eastern Avenue and Cappers Lane.