Motorists are being warned of overnight closures on the A38 in Lichfield.

The southbound carriageway will be shut at Streethay from 9pm to 5.30am on:

4th February

17th February

18th February

4th March

18th March

Meanwhile, the HS2 preparation works will also see the northbound side shut nightly from 13th to 16th February.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI said:

“Our work is continuing along the southbound slip road and adjacent to the northbound slip road and carriageway. “These works include the construction of a platform and undertaking piling that will support the cutting at this location.”: Balfour Beatty VINCI spokesperson

A diversion route will be in place during the closures along Wood End Lane, the A515, A51, Eastern Avenue and Cappers Lane.