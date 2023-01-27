An artist's impression of how the roads at Streethay will look when HS2 is built
An artist's impression of how the roads at Streethay will look when HS2 is built

Motorists are being warned of overnight closures on the A38 in Lichfield.

The southbound carriageway will be shut at Streethay from 9pm to 5.30am on:

  • 4th February
  • 17th February
  • 18th February
  • 4th March
  • 18th March

Meanwhile, the HS2 preparation works will also see the northbound side shut nightly from 13th to 16th February.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI said:

“Our work is continuing along the southbound slip road and adjacent to the northbound slip road and carriageway.

“These works include the construction of a platform and undertaking piling that will support the cutting at this location.”:

Balfour Beatty VINCI spokesperson

A diversion route will be in place during the closures along Wood End Lane, the A515, A51, Eastern Avenue and Cappers Lane.

