An operator for a new cinema in the city centre has been chosen, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.
The local authority is converting the former Debenhams store into a multi-screen facility as part of a £5.3million agreement with the owners of the Three Spires Shopping Centre.
Work has already begun to strip out the department store, with the council confirming “detailed” designs were now in place.
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“We can confirm that an operator has been chosen for the cinema scheme at Three Spires and that detailed internal designs, which include the layout of seating and screens, have been drawn up.
“We expect to be able to announce the operator in March.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
As well as the new cinema, the work will see the creation of new food and beverage outlets, with councillors hoping the scheme will kickstart broader development aims along the Birmingham Road site.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has previously hailed the cinema project. He said:
“I am very excited about this scheme. It is something that has been requested by people across the district for many years and I’m delighted that we have forged a partnership agreement to deliver it.
“I am very much looking forward to bringing my family to a boutique cinema which will attract people from across the Lichfield district and further afield.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
So far no announcement that a lease has been signed by a cinema operator. No announcement of who the operator even is. No application for planning permission despite Doug Pullen saying this would be submitted before the end of 2022. They’ve removed a few shelves from the old Debenhams. Basically zero progress from where I’m standing. Let’s see if March is yet another deadline which comes and goes.
We already have a great family owned boutique cinema in Lichfield District the Red Carpet at Barton Mariana with loads of good eating places good lighting at night, & free parking etc. They even get the big films early! I doubt we will see Debenhams Cinema this year. There is a hell of a lot of costly work to be done internally. No planning permission yet etc leads to this view so I await developments. Will it be ready pre next local election?
Flossy – Barton Marina is not in the Lichfield District.