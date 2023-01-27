An operator for a new cinema in the city centre has been chosen, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The local authority is converting the former Debenhams store into a multi-screen facility as part of a £5.3million agreement with the owners of the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Work has already begun to strip out the department store, with the council confirming “detailed” designs were now in place.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We can confirm that an operator has been chosen for the cinema scheme at Three Spires and that detailed internal designs, which include the layout of seating and screens, have been drawn up. “We expect to be able to announce the operator in March.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

As well as the new cinema, the work will see the creation of new food and beverage outlets, with councillors hoping the scheme will kickstart broader development aims along the Birmingham Road site.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has previously hailed the cinema project. He said: