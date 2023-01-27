Lichfield Jazz started their 2023 season with an appearance from the local jazz guitarist Tom Morgan, his talented band and guest vocalist Louis Connor.

With sterling playing from keyboard player Martin Rowberry and Bradley White on drums, they stuck to the poppier side of jazz, with numbers by such luminaries as George Benson, George Duke and Stevie Wonder featuring.

The simpler playing belied serious talent, as pieces such as Breezin’ and Out of Nowhere involved plenty of exemplary playing from the three musicians.

With a guitar sound that had echoes of Ronny Jordan, George Benson and Wes Montgomery, the more unexpected pieces such Always There by Incognito and Lately by Stevie Wonder had an underlying sophistication, as did their take on the keyboard led It’s On by George Duke and On Broadway.

The soulful singer Louis Connor showed of his talent as both a vocalist and a charismatic figure on stage with songs such as Gregory Porter’s Hey Laura and Holding On, while the highlight of his appearances was Teardrops by Womack and Womack – a fairly original reading of this well known song.