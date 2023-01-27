The writer and star of a show in Lichfield says she hopes it will give menopausal women a voice.

Buzzing comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th February and tells the story of freshly divorced Julie as she struggles to embrace her sexuality as a mature woman.

The show, written by and starring Debbie Bird, ran at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival and was expanded to 70 minutes for a tour of the UK.

She said:

“I wrote this play to give menopausal women a voice and start conversations about how women become ‘invisible’ as they approach mid-life – especially as a single woman -only seen as the labels placed on them rather than the vibrant, sexual, beautiful beings that they are. “I want to uplift and empower my audience. Happily, the show has proved to be just as poignant to men.” Debbie Bird

The play follows lead character Julie who decide to rekindle her lost libido after hosting a sex toy party.

Hurling herself into the modern dating scene, Julie shares her experiences with raw humour and engaging honesty.”

Tickets for the show in Lichfield are £15 and can be booked online.