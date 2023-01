Burntwood will look to continue their strong run of form when they entertain Bridgnorth 2nds.

The Sportsway side sit third in the table having won eight league games in a row.

Last weekend’s fixture was called off due to weather, so they will be hoping to build on their run of results this afternoon (28th January).

Bridgnorth currently sit ? in the table and will be wary of the threat Burntwood will pose having been beaten 59-7 in the reverse fixture back in October.