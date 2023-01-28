Environmental campaigners have hung a “satirical blue plaque” in a bid to highlight the state of waterways across the country.

Members of Extinction Rebellion and Transition Lichfield unveiled it at Speakers’ Corner in the city centre as part of a national day of action across the UK.

Organisers say the plaques highlight “the Government’s continued failure to tighten environmental regulations and stop profit-grabbing by water companies” by highlighting MPs who blocked a law requiring water companies to dump less raw sewage in 2021.

A spokesperson said: