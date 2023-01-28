Jack Langston was the man of the moment as he scored four goals and created one as Chasetown won 5-1 at Boldmere St Michaels.

The Scholars started brightly and didn’t take long to open the scoring.

Langston got the first of a productive afternoon from the penalty spot on 14 minutes after Johno Atherton had been felled in the box.

It was 2-0 on 28 minutes as Langston turned provider with a free kick flicked home by the head of Ryan Boothe.

The Mikes pulled one back when Owen Parry got on the end of a pass to fire past Curtis Pond.

But Langston added his second on the run with a precise lob over Lewis Gwilliams from 25 yards.

The Chasetown man completed his hat-trick with a stunning free kick from the left hand corner of the penalty area into the opposite top corner of the net.

If his second and third goal were stunning, his fourth was the pick of the bunch – a thumping long range effort that Gwilliams could only stand and watch.