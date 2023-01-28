A Cameron Dunn hat-trick helped Lichfield City to a 6-1 win against Wolverhampton Casuals.

He opened the scoring on 35 minutes, but saw Eshan Greer equalise a minute later.

But Dan Lomas quickly restored the lead before Matt Hunt stretched City’s advantage on the hour mark.

Dunn netted twice more in the second half before sub Callum Griffin wrapped up the scoring.

Lichfield signalled their attacking intentions early on at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium with Max Dixon forcing an early save out of visiting keeper Jake Granaghan.

Dunn sent a strike over the top before James Beeson had to be alert at the other end to produce a full stretch save to deny Casuals an opener.

The first goal of the afternoon came after a neat move saw Matt Hunt, Jack Edwards and Joe Haines combine to centre the ball for Dunn to find the bottom corner.

But Casuals hit back immediately with Greer netting, only for Lomas to quickly score at the other end to restore his side’s advantage.

Lichfield stretched their lead when an Edwards header was saved by Granaghan, but Hunt smashed home the rebound to open his account for City.

The hosts had the taste for goals and added number four when Edwards’ cross allowed Dunn to nod home.

The City man soon had his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Edwards had been brought down in the box.

The scoring wasn’t over though as Griffin netted his first goal for Lichfield late on to make it 6-1.