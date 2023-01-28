Lichfield City will look to make a quick return to winning ways when they welcome Wolverhampton Casuals.

Ivor Green’s men suffered their first defeat of 2023 when they went down 1-0 to Lye Town in midweek.

Today (28th January) they face visitors who find themselves at the wrong end of the table, just one place off the bottom with 12 points from their 19 games so far.

City will be hoping for a repeat of the performance back in August in the reverse fixture when they ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of two goals from Sam Fitzgerald and an Ethan Muckley strike.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm.