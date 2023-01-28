Passengers are being warned of more disruption next week as industrial action on the railways continues.

Members of the ASLEF union will walk out on 1st and 3rd February, with London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway confirming no services will operate on either date as a result.

There will also be an impact on days before and after, with passengers urged to check timetables before travelling.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys continue to be affected by industrial action. “Passengers should also check their journeys on the dates either side of the strike days as there may be a knock-on effect to early morning and late night trains. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman

For up-to-date information on the strike action, including details of ticketing and refunds, visit www.lnr.uk/industrialaction or www.wmr.uk/industrialaction.