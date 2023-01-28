A pensioner in possession of cannabis was among the issues dealt with by police in checks carried out in the Lichfield area.
Officers also saw two drivers reported for travelling at more than 40mph in a 30mph zone.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Last night (27th January) officers conducted high visibility Speed Kills enforcement in areas highlighted by community speedwatch volunteers.
“Two drivers were reported for speeds in excess of 40mph on 30mph restricted roads.
“They also dealt with a 70-year-old for possession of cannabis.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson