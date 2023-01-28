Schools have been told that almost 12,000 children are living with domestic abuse or have been exposed to cases, Staffordshire Police have revealed.

The force launched a campaign almost two years ago to make schools aware of affected pupils.

In January 2021 it was revealed that more than 5,000 children had been exposed to domestic abuse in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent during a 12-month period – and more than 18 months on, a report presented to a police performance meeting revealed an 8% rise in reported domestic abuse cases in the year up to 31st August 2022.

The report said:

“Domestic abuse levels have started to show an increase after remaining stable for the last four years. From February 2021 the force implemented Operation Encompass, which notifies schools of children living with, or exposed to domestic abuse. “Schools have automatically been notified of almost 12,000 children. “The next steps are to implement the Domestic Abuse Act which requires children to be recognised as victims of domestic abuse in their own right and we are working with partners to ensure we have the right pathways and services available.” Staffordshire Police performance report

Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Noble said domestic abuse cases remain under-reported.