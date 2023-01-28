A Sherlock Holmes story is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Valley of Fear by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane.

The production will be at the city theatre from 7th to 9th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Crammed full of adventure, mystery and of course one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Valley Of Fear is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel brought to life in this spectacular new stage adaptation. “A mysterious, coded message is received – a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley. “Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £24 and can be booked online.