County council chiefs say their budget will seek to support Staffordshire residents today while also helping the region’s economy to grow in the future.

The cabinet at Staffordshire County Council backed plans this week to increase the precept – the share it takes of the council tax bill – by 4.99%.

The authority says that the figure would represent 2.99% for general purposes and 2% ringfenced for social care.

If approved by full council, the annual increase for a Band D property would be the equivalent of £1.34 a week.

The county council said the move would allow it to spend £100million next year on school repairs and expansion, business infrastructure and highways, while also budgeting more than £400million to provide social care for the elderly and to support vulnerable children and young people.

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources, said:

“Local authorities cannot borrow to meet day-to-day running costs – we must balance our books no matter the effect of inflation, rising fuel and energy costs, or the increased demand for services, which amount to two-thirds of our annual budget. “We remain committed to helping those who need support now, while investing in creating the conditions that will allow Staffordshire’s economy to prosper in future.” Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

Among the projects planned for in the proposed budget is a £5.8million revamp of the Hawthorne House care setting in Lichfield.

Cllr Parry said that investing would ensure the county remained an attractive place for residents to live and work.

“People want to live in Staffordshire for many reasons, including its quality of life, good schools and wide range of affordable housing, but all that is underpinned by the creation and maintenance of good jobs. “By investing now in physical and digital infrastructure, such as highways, business parks and the fastest broadband, plus support for training and apprenticeship schemes, we are laying the groundwork for Staffordshire’s continued prosperity in the 2030s.” Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

The budget and council tax proposals will be discussed at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council on 9th February.