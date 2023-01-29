Small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood can benefit from free accountancy support thanks to a new initiative.

Companies up to five years old can benefit from the Get Started and Grow scheme in Staffordshire.

Support on offer includes guidance on how to set up with HMRC, everyday money management, financial planning and forecasting, and how to apply for funding or seek additional investment.

In addition to accountancy, the programme also offers new and growing businesses free advice on branding, website and logo design, cashflow forecasts and business plans.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“We have a strong record for start-up survival in the county and our business support programme has provided advice to new businesses in areas where they have less expertise to give them added confidence. “Our research has shown that we need to direct some of our support to step-up businesses which have been operating for over two years. “We believe there is considerable unrealised potential in entrepreneurs across the county, and this fully funded support package will help many small businesses build their sales base.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details are available here or by emailing getstarted@staffordshire.gov.uk.