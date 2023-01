King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys will make a welcome return to Lichfield next month.

The popular group will be at Lichfield Guildhall on 24th February.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Dazzling musicianship, riveting stage performances, more than 50 TV appearances – including, somewhat bizarrely, five episodes of Teletubbies! – and 75 radio broadcasts have established the band as the kings of swing.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.