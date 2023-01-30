A developer is offering prospective buyers in Lichfield a contribution towards their mortgages for up to 18 months.

Bellway West Midlands said eligible plots at the Sheasby Park scheme could get £1,000 a month each month.

The offer runs to the end of March.

Marie Richards, sales director at Bellway West Midlands, said:

“We have launched this mortgage contribution initiative to lend a helping hand to homebuyers as a response to the cost of living pressures on people’s budgets. “This huge saving could go towards helping people balance their budgets, save for a holiday or enjoy nights out with friends. “We would advise potential purchasers wanting to take advantage of these benefits to get in contact with us as soon as possible.” Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

